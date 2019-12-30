Short Interest in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Declines By 10.0%

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,670,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 12,970,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

SFM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.64. 61,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,949. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

