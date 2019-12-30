Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 585,400 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 527,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.34. 5,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,824. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $522.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RECN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RECN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Resources Connection by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Resources Connection by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

