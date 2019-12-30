Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Short Interest Down 11.9% in December

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 816,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 926,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 344,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.28. 176,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,109. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 668,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth $195,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,437 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 109,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

SELB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

