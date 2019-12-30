Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 5,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,647. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 38,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

ROIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

