Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Down to $214.87

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $207.48, but opened at $214.87. Restoration Hardware shares last traded at $212.42, with a volume of 777,061 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $228.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, December 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.70.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 201.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Restoration Hardware news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $1,043,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Stanchak sold 11,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $2,633,419.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,982,486.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,288 shares of company stock worth $87,581,347. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

