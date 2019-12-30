Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Trading Down 6.9%

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.82, approximately 198,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 244,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTPH shares. G.Research upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.27) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 804.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 386,045 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 103,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

