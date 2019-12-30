Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SASR. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,436,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after buying an additional 488,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 581,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,713,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SASR traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.05. 92,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,997. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $85.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.