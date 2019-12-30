Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.60

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 13491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.15.
Several research firms have issued reports on PFGC. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64.
In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $746,865.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,145.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFGC)
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
