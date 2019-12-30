Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.60

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 13491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFGC. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $746,865.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,145.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

