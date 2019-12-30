Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ RVSB traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $8.27. 821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $185.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

