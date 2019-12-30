Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Gap Up to $3.54

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.54. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 5,656,070 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPPI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $399.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $56,818.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,726,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after buying an additional 1,034,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,538,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,009,000 after acquiring an additional 778,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 632,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,972,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after acquiring an additional 579,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

