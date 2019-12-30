Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Shares Down 12.5%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Shares of Bengal Energy Ltd (TSE:BNG) traded down 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 20,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 38,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Bengal Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNG)

Bengal Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia and India. It principally holds interests in the Cuisinier, Barrolka, and Tookoonooka situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

