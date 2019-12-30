Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Short Interest Up 5.2% in December

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 88,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 550,403 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 548.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 215,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 345.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIGL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of RIGL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. The business had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.