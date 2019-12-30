SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Short Interest Up 10.6% in December

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of SBAC stock traded down $2.89 on Monday, reaching $238.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.66. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $158.07 and a 1 year high of $270.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
