SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Short Interest Up 10.6% in December

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $2.89 on Monday, reaching $238.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.66. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $158.07 and a 1 year high of $270.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

