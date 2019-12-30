Stakenet Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.42 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $865,611.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045903 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00586482 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 102,573,371 coins and its circulating supply is 92,595,857 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

