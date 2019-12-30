Edge (DADI) Achieves Market Cap of $3.33 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Edge has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One Edge token can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, FCoin, Gate.io and OKEx. Edge has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $3,788.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edge alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $443.24 or 0.06083067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029746 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037162 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,692,561 tokens. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi . The official website for Edge is edge.network/en . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, HitBTC, FCoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.