Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Head-To-Head Review

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Caretrust REIT and Hospitality Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caretrust REIT 1 1 5 0 2.57 Hospitality Properties Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus price target of $26.17, indicating a potential upside of 28.71%. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.87%. Given Caretrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Caretrust REIT is more favorable than Hospitality Properties Trust.

Dividends

Caretrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Hospitality Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Caretrust REIT pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hospitality Properties Trust pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Caretrust REIT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hospitality Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Caretrust REIT and Hospitality Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caretrust REIT 25.85% 4.76% 2.81% Hospitality Properties Trust -12.50% -10.78% -3.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caretrust REIT and Hospitality Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caretrust REIT $156.94 million 12.38 $57.92 million $1.28 15.88 Hospitality Properties Trust $2.29 billion 1.73 $185.73 million $3.69 6.55

Hospitality Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Caretrust REIT. Hospitality Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caretrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Caretrust REIT has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hospitality Properties Trust has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Caretrust REIT beats Hospitality Properties Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

