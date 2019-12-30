Contrasting Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) & Kaleyra (NASDAQ:KLR)

Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) and Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Opes Acquisition and Kaleyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition N/A 28.34% 1.26% Kaleyra N/A -1.78% -1.72%

61.6% of Opes Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Opes Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Opes Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Opes Acquisition and Kaleyra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opes Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaleyra 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kaleyra has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.42%. Given Kaleyra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than Opes Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Opes Acquisition and Kaleyra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition N/A N/A $1.02 million N/A N/A Kaleyra N/A N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

Opes Acquisition Company Profile

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

