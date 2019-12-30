Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) is one of 58 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kura Sushi USA to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA Competitors 1.72% -13.15% 2.34%

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million $1.46 million 99.00 Kura Sushi USA Competitors $1.95 billion $209.34 million 30.36

Kura Sushi USA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kura Sushi USA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 1 0 4 0 2.60 Kura Sushi USA Competitors 1048 3922 4070 190 2.37

Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.58%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 8.13%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA competitors beat Kura Sushi USA on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

