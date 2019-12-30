First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Western Financial an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of First Western Financial stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $134.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. First Western Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter worth about $862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter worth about $367,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 733,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

