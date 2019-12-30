Zacks: LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LSI Industries an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,576. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $158.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 796,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 9.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 409,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.