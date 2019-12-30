BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) to post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeyondAirInc .’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). BeyondAirInc . reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BeyondAirInc ..

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 581,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,722.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Amir Avniel bought 8,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $29,999.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 470,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,351.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 233,528 shares of company stock valued at $870,824 over the last quarter.

BeyondAirInc . stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,884. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.20. BeyondAirInc . has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $6.25.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

