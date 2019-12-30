Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Weyerhaeuser’s shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. Bottom-line estimates for 2020 have been trending downward over the past two months, depicting analysts’ concern surrounding the company’s earnings growth potential. It is struggling with unfavorable average sales realizations for lumber and OSB, lower volumes and operating rates for lumber as well as engineered wood products, along with higher unit manufacturing costs. For the fourth quarter, it expects sequentially lower earnings at the Wood Products segment. Nonetheless, the company's focus on operational excellence and improving housing market fundamentals is likely to drive performance. Meanwhile, improving housing market fundamentals are expected to drive growth.”

WY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.85. 44,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,452. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

