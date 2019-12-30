DealNet Capital Corp (CVE:DLS) Director Buys C$10,880.00 in Stock

DealNet Capital Corp (CVE:DLS) Director Richard G. Carl acquired 136,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,212,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,966.40.

Richard G. Carl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Richard G. Carl acquired 4,000 shares of DealNet Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$320.00.

CVE:DLS traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,681. The company has a current ratio of 15.19, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71. DealNet Capital Corp has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.10.

Dealnet Capital Corp. operates in consumer finance and engagement businesses in Canada and the United States. It operates through Consumer Finance and Live Engagement segments. The Consumer Finance segment offers financing solutions through a network of home improvement dealers. This segment engages in the origination, securitization, and servicing of consumer loans and leases.

