Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Director James H. T. Riddell Sells 100,000 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32.
POU traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. Paramount Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$4.91 and a 12 month high of C$9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$199.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.
