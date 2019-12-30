Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Director James H. T. Riddell Sells 100,000 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32.

POU traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. Paramount Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$4.91 and a 12 month high of C$9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$199.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Laurentian decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.18.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

