Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio Sells 24,600 Shares

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$185,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,526,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$71,928,464.95.

Michael Anthony Degiglio also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 27th, Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 5,500 shares of Village Farms International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$45,520.20.

Village Farms International stock traded down C$0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 314,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,398. Village Farms International Inc has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.59. The stock has a market cap of $430.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$50.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

