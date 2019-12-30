Bitcoinus Trading Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $9.00 and approximately $6,694.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00057121 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085853 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000946 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00074110 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,319.69 or 1.00465515 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Bitcoinus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

