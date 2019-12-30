Nerva (XNV) Price Tops $0.0139 on Major Exchanges

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Nerva has a market capitalization of $237,012.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nerva

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency

Buying and Selling Nerva

Nerva can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

