Zacks: 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $57.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 89bio an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ETNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $15,525,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 837,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $22,612,500.00.

ETNB traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 893 shares. 89bio has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.46.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($30.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($29.43). Analysts predict that 89bio will post -35.76 earnings per share for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

