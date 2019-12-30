Binance Coin Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for about $14.03 or 0.00192345 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates and Trade Satoshi. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $203.26 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.01340398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123386 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bancor Network, LBank, DDEX, Binance, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, Gate.io, AirSwap, IDEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

