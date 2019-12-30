CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $27.25 million and approximately $88.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for $46.78 or 0.00642072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001168 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

CryptoVerificationCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

