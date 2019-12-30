Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 89,752,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the previous session’s volume of 23,261,906 shares.The stock last traded at $0.49 and had previously closed at $0.41.

ONTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 967.77%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Fruchtman acquired 149,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,885.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Premkumar Reddy acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 826,055 shares of company stock worth $170,887 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $682,000. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

