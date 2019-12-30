Zacks: Analysts Expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). EMCORE posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCORE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

NASDAQ:EMKR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,095. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.32. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 673.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 115,405 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 22.4% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 18.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 50.0% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

