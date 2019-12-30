$26.00 Million in Sales Expected for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to report sales of $26.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. EMCORE reported sales of $24.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year sales of $114.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.95 million to $115.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 41.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley began coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in EMCORE by 16.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 50.0% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 78.4% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 18.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EMKR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.11. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,095. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

