Zacks: Brokerages Expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Identiv by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Identiv stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. 1,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $94.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

