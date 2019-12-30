$24.73 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) to report $24.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. Identiv posted sales of $21.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $89.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.49 million to $89.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $102.10 million, with estimates ranging from $100.87 million to $102.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

INVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Identiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Identiv stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,180. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. Identiv has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Identiv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Identiv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Identiv by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

