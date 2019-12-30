Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.36 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. ValuEngine cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $459,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,487.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $256,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,070,373. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 250.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.05. 12,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.96. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

