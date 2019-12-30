MediBloc [QRC20] Reaches Market Cap of $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.01813474 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.05 or 0.02849575 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00585487 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011263 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00634674 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00062990 BTC.
- HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024019 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00390521 BTC.
MediBloc [QRC20] Profile
MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading
MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
