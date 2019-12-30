GreenMed Trading Down 55.9% Over Last Week (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00191332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01305307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

