Invacio (INV) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. Invacio has a market capitalization of $65,424.00 and approximately $3,225.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invacio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Invacio has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Invacio alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00045841 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00587349 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000860 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Invacio Profile

Invacio (INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 29,467,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,365,866 tokens. The official website for Invacio is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Invacio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invacio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.