Analyzing FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) & Sify Technologies (NYSE:SIFY)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

FactSet Research Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sify Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. FactSet Research Systems pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sify Technologies pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Sify Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.44 billion 7.10 $352.79 million $10.00 26.84 Sify Technologies $311.50 million 0.16 $15.45 million $0.10 12.60

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sify Technologies. Sify Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FactSet Research Systems and Sify Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 4 9 0 0 1.69 Sify Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus price target of $241.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.90%. Sify Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 217.46%. Given Sify Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 24.99% 60.69% 25.22% Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Sify Technologies on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. Its applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses, full screening tools, portfolio analysis, risk profiles, alpha-testing, portfolio optimization, and research management solutions. The company enables its clients to streamline real-time data and historical information comprising quotes, estimates, news, and commentary, as well as provides proprietary and third-party content through desktop, Web, mobile, and off-platform solutions. It serves portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, and wealth advisors. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

