-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). GrubHub reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 37,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,843. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $58.10. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In other news, Director Keith Richman bought 3,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at $109,390.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,542 shares of company stock valued at $77,407 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in GrubHub by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GrubHub by 22.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in GrubHub by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 500,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,042,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

