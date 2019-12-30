Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. Cactus posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $160.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,417,000 after purchasing an additional 386,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cactus by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,305,000 after purchasing an additional 360,669 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth $11,423,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth $10,907,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 25.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,304,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 264,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $34.63. 4,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. Cactus has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.22%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

