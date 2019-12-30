Analysts Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post sales of $216.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.80 million to $217.80 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $95.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $608.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $611.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $868.39 million, with estimates ranging from $851.60 million to $879.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $214.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.80 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 28.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.52. 1,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

