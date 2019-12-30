Zacks: Analysts Expect Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) to announce $3.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.87 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $15.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $15.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.53 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.56 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,214. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.77. Baidu has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $186.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

