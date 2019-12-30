Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will post $59.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $53.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $225.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.10 million to $230.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $275.13 million, with estimates ranging from $248.30 million to $327.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on VNDA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,237. The company has a market capitalization of $893.40 million, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,388,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after buying an additional 247,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,798,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after buying an additional 233,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,966,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

