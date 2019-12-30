Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post sales of $2.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.57.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.31. 236,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,324. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $222.00 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.63.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

