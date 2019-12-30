Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce $57.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.97 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $71.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $266.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.33 million to $268.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $245.19 million, with estimates ranging from $217.18 million to $267.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 325.89%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

PBYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

PBYI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.78. 414,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,384. The company has a market cap of $337.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.68. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

