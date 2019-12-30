Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) will report $55.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.40 million and the lowest is $54.44 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $196.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.96 million to $198.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $254.11 million, with estimates ranging from $250.16 million to $256.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

In other news, CEO Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $75,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,855.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 606,376 shares of company stock valued at $12,741,946 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 39,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,203. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. Fastly has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

