Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Short Interest Update

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 333,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Banc of California by 14.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Banc of California by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Banc of California by 485.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 15.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 105,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $864.20 million, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.68). Banc of California had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.