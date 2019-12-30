Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) Short Interest Up 8.9% in December

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the November 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.50. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at $4,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 46.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 387,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 49.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 319,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 33.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 263,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,041.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBW. ValuEngine upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

